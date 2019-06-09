Obituary

GATT. On June 18 at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY née Mifsud Bonnici, widow of Joseph Gatt L.P., aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Peter and his wife Lucienne, Ivan and his wife Karen, Gabriella and her husband Roland Reuter, her grandchildren Mark, Chris, Max, Timi and Gigi, her great-grandchildren Laila and Oliver, her sisters Doris Rosser and Lina Wismayer, her brother Maurice and his wife Lulu, her sisters-in-law Emma Mifsud Bonnici and Maggie La Ferla, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A special thanks to her loving and devoted carer Chat. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, June 22, for Balluta parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of our dear mother, CARMEN, who passed away 31 years ago. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

De MARCO – OLGA. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the fifteenth anniversary of her passing away. She is fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and children.

SCERRI – EDGAR. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Carmen, daughter Josann and her husband James, grandchildren Bethany and Terence, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

