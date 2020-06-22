In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of our dear mother CARMEN who passed away 32 years ago. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

CAUCHI. Treasured and loving memories of JEAN, today the first anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by his wife Frida, his children Noel, Jean Pierre, Maria, Hans, Gerda and Dirk, their respective spouses and partners, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lord grant him eternal rest.

De MARCO – OLGA. In loving memory of our dear aunt, today the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered

by her nephews and nieces

Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and children.

DINGLI – JOHN. On the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

GALEA – LINA. A dearly beloved aunt, on the 13th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Rosette

ILES – VICTORIA, today being the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Remembered by her sons George, Eddie and John and their respective families. A prayer is solicited.

MIZZI. In loving memory of CHARLES on the first anniversary of his passing away. Doris, Kathleen and Antoine, Claire and David, Duncan, Mark, Ella, Nina, Karla, Luca and Jack.

NAUDI – WILFRED. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the first anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

SCERRI – EDGAR. In loving memory of a dear husband,

father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Carmen, daughter Josann and her husband James, grandchildren Bethany and Terence, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.