Obituaries

BRIFFA. On June 18, JOSEPH EDWARD, aged 94, died peacefully at home in England. Adored husband of Elizabeth and father of Edward, David, Joanna, Peter and Timothy.

LINDSEY. On June 16, at Melbourne Hospital, Australia, GIOCONDA, aged 75, formerly of Balzan, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply mourned by her husband Neil, her sons Robert and Adrian, her sisters Matilde and her husband Joe Vella, Florence and her husband John Darmanin, her brother Anselmo and his wife Censina. She also leaves to mourn her loss, her sisters-in-law Louise widow of Leopold, M’Ann widow of Solero and her brother-in-law Mike Moran widower of Aida, her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place in Melbourne tomorrow, Wednesday, June 23. Lord, grant her internal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of our dear mother CARMEN who passed away 33 years ago. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

CAUCHI – JEAN. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who left this life to rest in the peace of God, two years ago today. We, his family celebrate his life and love.

De MARCO – OLGA. In loving memory of our dear aunt, today the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly re-membered by her nephews and nieces Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and children.

DINGLI – JOHN. On the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

ELLUL – MONTY. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed by his wife Maria, his children Pat, Corinne and Alex and their families.

MIZZI. In loving memory of CHARLES on the second anni-versary of his passing away. Doris, Kathleen and Antoine, Claire and David, Duncan, Mark, Ella, Nina, Karla, Luca and Jack.

SCERRI – EDGAR. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Carmen, daughter Josann and her husband James, grandchildren Bethany and Terence, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

