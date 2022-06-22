Obituaries

DEMAJO. On June 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, of Paola, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Tanya and her husband Guzi Xuereb, Karen and her husband John Azzopardi, his grandchildren Shawn and his wife Chantelle, Dane and his partner Shanice, Naomi, Shane, Daryl, Jack, his brother Charles and sister Mabel, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 23, at 9.30am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On June 21, NAZZARENA, née Gauci, aged 91, of Victoria, Gozo, passed away comforted by the sacrament of the sick. She is outlived by her children Antoinette, Maria, Louise, Father Victor, parish priest of the Holy Innocents’ Church, Orpington, London and Monsignor Joe, Archpriest Emeritus of Gozo Cathedral and Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Malta to UNESCO, her grandchildren Maria, Francine, Johann, William, Joseph and Maria, great-grandchildren and her siblings Georgina, Monsignor Joseph and Tarcisia. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 23, at 4.45pm for Gozo Cathedral, followed by evening prayer at 5pm and Mass at 5.30pm. The burial will take place at the Santa Maria Cemetery, Victoria. Donations will be gratefully received for the missionary apostolate of Fr Anton Grech in Guatemala. Eternal rest grant to her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace, Amen.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of our dear mother CARMEN who passed away 34 years ago. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

CAUCHI – JEAN. In memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal Life. Fondly remembered by his wife Frida and all his family. May he rest in the peace of Christ.

De MARCO – OLGA. In loving memory of our dear aunt, today the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and children.

DINGLI – JOHN. On the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MIZZI. In loving memory of CHARLES on the third anniversary of his passing away. Doris, Kathleen and Antoine, Claire and David, Duncan, Mark, Ella, Nina, Karla, Luca and Jack.

SCERRI – EDGAR. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Carmen, daughter Josann and her husband James, grandchildren Bethany and Terence, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of MARYSE today the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Joe, her children Noel and his wife Roberta, Paula and her husband Robert, her grandchildren Katia, Max, Daniel and Jeremy, relatives and friends. A Mass for her repose will be celebrated today, Wednesday, June 22, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ta’ l-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

