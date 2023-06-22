In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of our dear mother CARMEN who passed away 35 years ago. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, Maria Emma, on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed, forever loved and always in our hearts and thoughts. Remembered by her daughter Marvic and her husband Joseph and her grandchildren Federica and Matteo. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

De MARCO – OLGA. In loving memory of our dear aunt, today the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and children.

DINGLI – JOHN. On the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MIZZI. In loving memory of CHARLES on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Doris, Kathleen and Antoine, Claire and David, Duncan, Mark, Ella, Nina, Karla, Luca and Jack.

SCERRI – EDGAR. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Carmen, daughter Josann and her husband James, grand­children Bethany and Terence, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE ADAMI. Remem­bering our dear brother, Fr FRANK TABONE ADAMI, today being the first anniversary of his passing away in Brazil, following 60 years of pastoral work. Sadly missed by his siblings Joe Tabone Adami, Georgina Schembri Adami and Pauline Alamango, their families, other relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.