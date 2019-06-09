Coral Wedding

Mr SAVIOUR CAMILLERI and Miss ALFRIDA SCIBERRAS

The marriage took place on June 24, 1984, at Tal-Ibraġ church. Fr Victor Enriquez officiated. Congratulations mum and dad, and thank you for all your love and care. May the Lord bless you always. Anthony.

Obituaries

CARUANA MONTALDO. On June 21, at Zammit Clapp residential home, OSCAR, aged 86, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Rose née Pisani, his children Jacqueline and her husband Jonathan Borg, Clyde, Mark and his wife Claudette, his grandchildren Iona, Julian, Andrew, Martina and Keith, his sister Antoinette Spiteri, his in-laws Nuala Caruana Montaldo, Gladys Caruana and Joseph Pisani, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Zammit Clapp residential home tomorrow, Monday, June 24 at 8.15am for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the charity of your choice will be appreciated. Special thanks to Zammit Clapp residential home staff. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAUCHI. On June 22, JOHN BAPTIST, aka Jean, aged 93, passed peacefully away at St James Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Frida, his children Noel, Jean Pierre, Maria (Sr Magdalene), Hans, Gerda and Dirk, their respective spouses and partners, his 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will leave St James Hospital on Wednesday, June 26 at 8 am for Balluta parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Angela House, Guardamangia, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would particularly like to thank the carers and nurses who assisted him during the last months. In celebration of his colourful life, the family are asking those attending not to wear black.

DE CLERMONT – JENNIFER JANE (née Granville-Dixon) passed away peacefully at her home in London on May 24, aged 71, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Andre, and adored mother of Natalie and Gabrielle. The funeral service was held at the Church of Our Most Holy Redeemer and St Thomas More, Cheyne Row, Chelsea on June 3. A Mass for the celebration of her life will be said at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, tomorrow, Monday, June 24 at 6.30pm. Please remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PALMIER. On June 21, at Karin Grech Hospital, MARCELINE, née Barry, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated herself to her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Albert, her children Albert Palmier and Lorraine Schembri Orland, their spouses Rita and George, her four grandchildren Carl and his wife Charlene, Kevin and his girlfriend Rose, Christopher and Andrew and her great-grandchild Emma. She will forever be remembered in our hearts and minds. The funeral Mass will take place at the church of the Divine Mercy, Naxxar on Tuesday, June 25 at 2pm. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated.

SULLIVAN. On June 22 EDDIE, aged 97, passed peacefully away at home in his sleep, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Nadine and Martin; Bryan and Penny, Edward and Stephanie, his grandchildren, Lisa and Edward, Simon and Annabelle, Nicholas and Olga, Marc and Sandy, Felicity, Anna, his great-grandchildren, his sisters Rita Toledo and Lilian Camilleri, his In-laws Grace and Frank Fenech, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Tuesday June 25 at 8.45 am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at the Attard Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Richmond Foundation or id- Dar tal -Providenza will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSOLA – ALBERT M. On the 45th anniversary of his death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

ROSSI. In loving memory of our dear father ANTOINE on the 56th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. His children Albert, Ernest, Margaret and Stephen, in-laws and their families.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of a dearest father and grandfather, WALTER, on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered with much love in our prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO GRANT. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear EDWIN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the 12th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his wife Marie Louise, his son André and his wife Doreen, his granddaughters Marea and Hanna. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – PETER PAUL. Loving memories of a dear dad, grandad and great-grandad on the ninth anniversary of his demise. His memory is as dear today as in the hour he passed away. Fondly remembered by all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.