Obituaries

ELLUL. On June 22, at his residence, MONTY, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 96 and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, his children Patricia, widow of Steve, Corinne, Brian, Alex and Nadia, his much loved grandchildren Simon, Debbie, Sarah, Christine, Becky, Michael and Francesca, his 12 great-grandchildren, his sisters Carmen Spiteri, Ċettina Anastasi and his brother Leo Ellul and his wife Dee and their families. The funeral cortège leaves his residence tomorrow, Wed-nesday, June 24, at 8.45am, for St Mary of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċaghaq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORSELLA-FLORES. On June 21, MARIA née Debono, of Cospicua and residing in Paola, aged 98, went to the House of the Father, to rejoin her husband Geoffrey, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Pierina, widow of Eric Zammit, Liliana and her husband Mario Buhagiar, Renzo, George, and Marco and his wife Lorraine. Her grandchildren Stephanie and her husband Bernard Vella, Martine, Ingrid and her husband Daniel Camilleri, Sarah and her husband Steve Abela, Andrew and his partner Roberta, her great-grand-children Adam George, Amy and Mia, her siblings Edgar who resides in the USA, and Anne Debono, her in-law Lina Debono, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wed-nesday June 24, at 8.30am, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On June 21, ANTOINETTE, née Caruana Montaldo, widow of Francis Xavier, aged 89, formerly of Valletta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children and step-children, Benna Chase and Albert Buttigieg, Francois and Sue, Marguerite and Jes Attard, Michel and Kristina, Martin and Liz, Hector and Nadine, Marvic and Mike Beveridge, Joslin Muscat, her beloved grandchildren Rebecca, Stephanie, David, Karen, Robert, Ines, Kirstie, Michael, Adam, and Alice, her sisters-in-law Nuala and Rosa Caruana Montaldo, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, especially Stephanie, Sheryl and Sean. The funeral leaves Zammit Clapp residence, Gżira, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, for St Julians parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSOLA – ALBERT M. On the 46th anniversary of his death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

EBEJER – In loving memory of JOHN, today the first anni-versary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and deeply missed. His wife Miriam, daughters Francesca and her partner Miguel, Michela and her husband Andrew, family and friends in Malta and Italy.

“So I sing my songs of life,

That I will hold you inside forever,

And you will know me,

And I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine.”

FRENDO – ANTOINETTE. Today the eighth anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. She joins her beloved husband, George, who passed away 32 years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J. Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George, Maria Chiara and Michael Cauchi and their daughter Carina, Anthony John, Francis James, and George Charles. Always cherished in our hearts and minds.

“What will survive of us is love.” (Larkin)

ROSSI. In loving memory of our dear father ANTOINE on the 57th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. His children Albert, Ernest, Margaret and Stephen, in-laws and their families.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of a dearest father and grandfather, WALTER, on the 16th anni-versary of his sudden departure. His family. We love you and miss you. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

