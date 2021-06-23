Births

CRITIEN. On June 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Sarah Miceli and Peter Critien, God’s precious gift of a son ALEX. A welcome brother for Dave. Thanks be to God. Many thanks to the midwives at the labour ward for their priceless work and dedication.

In Memoriam

CASSOLA – ALBERT M. On the 47th anniversary of his death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

FRENDO – ANTOINETTE. Today the ninth anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. She now joins her beloved husband, George, who passed away 33 years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J. Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George, Maria Chiara, Anthony John, Francis James, and George Charles, and their great-grandchild Carina. Always cherished in our hearts and minds.

“She faded, like a cloud which had outwept its rain”. (Shelley).

ROSSI. In loving memory of our dear father ANTOINE on the 58th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. His children Albert, Ernest, Margaret and Stephen, in-laws and their families.

