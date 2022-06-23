Marriage

As both sets of parents of OKSANA DZIVAK and ROBERT THORNE, we are very pleased to announce their marriage on Saturday the twenty ninth of July, two thousand and twenty two in the United Kingdom.

Obituary

CALLEJA. On June 21, MAURICE EDWARD, aged 87, a much beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Yana, his children Meinrad and his wife Jing, Patrick and his wife Catherine, Clarissa and her partner Keith, his grandchildren and their spouses and partners, his great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, June 24, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSOLA – ALBERT M. On the 48th anniversary of his death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

FRENDO – ANTOINETTE. Today the 10th anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. She now joins her beloved husband, George, who passed away 34 years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George, Maria Chiara, Anthony John, Francis James, and George Charles, and their great-grandchildren Carina and Aurora. Always cherished in our hearts and minds. What will survive of us is love. (Philip Larkin)

MICALLEF – JOSEPHINE, widow of Joe. On the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her only son Pierre, Soraya and her grandchildren Luc, Kane, Kelly and Luis. Forever in our hearts.

ROSSI. In loving memory of our dear father ANTOINE on the 59th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. His children Albert, Ernest, Margaret and Stephen, in-laws and their families.

