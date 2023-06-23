Obituaries

ABELA. On June 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, NAZJU, of Żebbuġ, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Luckie; his children Alex and his wife Yvette, Josanne and her husband David Grimshaw and Celine-Marie and her husband Vito Petrillo; his grandchildren Carl, Thomas, Matthias, Giuliano and Valerio; his sisters Carmen (Nena) Psaila, Tessie and her husband Leli Muscat and Lina and her husband Philip Micallef; his in-laws and their families; other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 24, at 12.45pm. The funeral will start with a corteo from the Chapel of St Roque, Żebbuġ at 1.15pm to St Philip parish church, accompanied by the De Rohan band club, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate it if, instead of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are made in loving memory of Nazju. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BECK. On June 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, WALDEMAR, of Sliema, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Emmanuel and Mariella, his grandchildren Claudia and Kenneth, his cousins Nathalie, Ernest, Raymond, Victor, Louis, Margerita, Patricia, Mark, Anton and Andre, Isabelle widow of Peter, his in-laws Rose and Carmen, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 26, at 7.30am, for Mellieħa parish church where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Radju Marija, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On June 22, at Roseville, Attard, HENRY ARTHUR, of Vittoriosa and residing in Cospicua, aged 91, former Senior lecturer at the University of Malta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Ray and his wife Anna, Joseph and his wife Anna, Chris and his wife Audrey and Godwin, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Roseville tomorrow, Saturday, June 24, at 7.45am, for St Lawrence Collegiate church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Roseville residence for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

CASSOLA – ALBERT, M. On the 49th anniversary of his death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

FRENDO – ANTOINETTE. Today the 11th anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. She now joins her beloved husband, George, who passed away 35 years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J. Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George and Maria Pisani, Maria Chiara and Michael Cauchi, Anthony John, Francis James and Gabriella Vella, and George Charles and Rita Curmi, and their great grandchildren Carina and Aurora. Always cherished in our hearts and minds.

“Few hearts like hers, with virtue warmed.” (Robert Burns).

ROSSI. In loving memory of our dear father ANTOINE on the 60th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. His children Albert, Ernest, Margaret and Stephen, in-laws and their families.

SAMMUT S. INGLOTT. Loving memories of my aunt ANTOINETTE on the 37th anniversary of her demise. Always missed by her nephew John. Rest in peace.

