Obituary

TABONE ADAMI. On June 22, Rev. Fr FRANK TABONE ADAMI, aged 83, passed away peacefully in his hometown of Cambira, Parana, Brazil. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his brother Joe and his wife Maryann, Georgina and her husband Anthony Schembri Adami and Pauline Alamango, his nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends in Malta. He is also deeply mourned by the Community and Congregation of his various parishes in Brazil where he carried out missionary work, served and lived for 60 years. His funeral service took place in his most recent parish of San José in Cambira, presided over by the Bishop and numerous colleagues in the presence of his devoted congregation.

In Memoriam

GALEA. Treasured memories of WILLIAM A., a dear father and grandfather, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GATT – EDDIE GATT, Lt Colonel RMA. Treasured memories of a wonderful father and grandfather, the 28th anniversary of his passing away. Gone but never forgotten, fondly remembered and deeply missed by his children Joanna and Peter and their much-loved grandchildren, Sara, Rachel, Mark and Alexia.

GRECH SANT – EVELYN. In loving memory on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her children Mariella, Anthony, Joseph, Marietherese, their spouses and grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

ZAMMIT – JOANNA. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister on the fourth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. We miss you more than words could ever express. Your husband Alex, your children David and Renee, Ruth and Robert, your grandchildren, your sisters Barbara and Cissa and their respective families. Dear Lord grant her eternal rest.

