Obituaries

CASSAR, On June 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, (ex-Capers), aged 63, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Jennifer, daughters Anika and Emma, brothers Dominic, Joseph and Charlie, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI. On June 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, aged 81. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris nèe Vassallo, his children Kathleen and Antoine Naudi, Claire and David Grillo, Duncan and Mark, his grandchildren Ella, Nina, Karla, Luca and Jack, his sisters Marion Borg Bonaci, Joyce and Joseph Falzon, Marie and Norman Schembri, his brother Anthony and Maria, Joe Fabri widower of his sister Carmen, his sister-in-law Marianne Portelli, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, June 26, for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady (Rotunda), Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regrets that it is unable to receive visitors.

NAUDI. On June 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, WILFRED, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Irene nèe Schranz, his son Nicholas and his wife Monica Abdilla, his daughters Lorraine, wife of Adrian Vella, and Daphne, wife of John Gatt, his treasured grandchildren Rachel, Daniel, Ella, Sarah, Simon and Adam, his brother Herbert, his sister Patricia, wife of Leo Brincat, his sisters-in-law Frances and Frida, his in-laws Anthony Schranz, Joan and Francis Consiglio, Nathalie and John Pace Balzan, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, June 27, for Balluta parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PALMIER. On June 21, at Karin Grech Hospital, MARCELINE, nèe Barry, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated herself to her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Albert, her children Albert Palmier and Lorraine Schembri Orland, their spouses Rita and George, her four grandchildren Carl and his wife Charlene, Kevin and his girlfriend Rose, Christopher and Andrew and her great-grandchild Emma. She will forever be remembered in our hearts and minds. The funeral Mass will take place at the church of the Divine Mercy, Naxxar, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25, at 2pm. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

SULLIVAN. On June 22, EDDIE, aged 97, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Nadine and Martin, Bryan and Penny, Edward and Stephanie, his grandchildren Lisa and Edward, Simon and Annabelle, Nicholas and Olga, Marc and Sandy, Felicity, Anna, his great-grandchildren, his sisters Rita Toledo and Lilian Camilleri, his in-laws Grace and Frank Fenech, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25, at 8.45am at St Gregory’s the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in Attard cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Richmond Foundation or id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear INES, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 10th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by her children, Maryanne and William, Carmen and Saviour, Vincent and Myriam, and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

You can only have one mother

Patient kind and true,

No other friend in all the world

Will be the same to you.

When other friends forsake you

To mother you will return

For all her loving kindness

She asks nothing in return.

As we look upon her picture

Sweet memories we recall

Of a face so full of sunshine

And a smile for one and all.

Sweet Jesus, take this message

To our dear mother up above

Tell her how we miss her

And give her all our love.

GALEA. Cherished memories of WILLIAM A., a dear father and grandfather, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GATT – EDDIE. Treasured memories of a wonderful father and grandfather, the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Gone but never forgotten, fondly remembered and deeply missed. Peter, Mark and Alexia.

Personal

In grateful acknowledgement received through the intercession of St Jude Thaddeus JH.