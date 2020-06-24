Obituaries

CASTILLO. On June 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY of Mellieħa, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Rose, his children Ivan and his wife Corinne, Amanda and her husband Daniel, his grandson Eric, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws and their families, his uncles and aunts, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 25, at 2.30pm, for the Nativity of the Virgin Mary parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere for the repose of his soul will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Striving Towards Ability Not Disability, St Paul’s Bay, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On June 23, GUIDO, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 89. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Evelyn, his sons Donald, Steven and daughter Sandra and her husband Bernard, Alexandra, wife of the late Norbert, and his grandchildren Emma and her husband Paul Bullock, Naomi and Nathan Camilleri, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, June 25, at 9am, at Attard parish church, followed by private interment at Attard cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – LUCY. Treasured memories on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws and grand-children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear INES, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 11th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by her children, Maryanne and William, Carmen and Saviour, Vincent and Myriam, and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

You can only have one mother

Patient kind and true,

No other friend in all the world

Will be the same to you.

When other friends forsake you

To mother you will return

For all her loving kindness

She asks nothing in return.

As we look upon her picture

Sweet memories we recall

Of a face so full of sunshine

And a smile for one and all.

Sweet Jesus, take this message

To our dear mother up above

Tell her how we miss her

And give her all our love.

GALEA. Cherished memories of WILLIAM A., a dear father and grandfather, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GATT – EDDIE, Lt Colonel RMA. Treasured memories of a wonderful father and grandfather, the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Gone but never forgotten, fondly remembered and deeply missed. Peter, Mark and Alexia.

GRECH – ROSINA. In loving memory of my mother, today the 31st anniversary of her death. Gone but never forgotten, Lillian and family.

GRECH SANT – EVELYN. Happy memories of our dear mother today the 13th anniversary of her repose. Forever in our hearts Mariella, Anthony, Joseph and Maritherese and their families.

ZAMMIT – JOANNA. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, on the second anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Sorely missed and lovingly remembered each day. Your husband Alex, your children David and Renee, Ruth and Robert, your grandchildren, your sisters Barbara and Clarissa and their respective families. Dear Lord grant her eternal rest.

