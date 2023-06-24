In Memoriam

ABELA – LUCY. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH SANT – EVELYN. In loving memory on the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her children Mariella, Anthony, Joseph and Marie Therese, their spouses and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – JOANNA. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister on the fifth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. We miss you tremendously and love you always. Your husband Alex, your children David and his wife Renee, Ruth and her husband Robert, your grandchildren, your sisters Barbara and Cissa and their respective families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

