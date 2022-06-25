Obituaries

AQUILINA. On June 24, Sr ANTONIA, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss the congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, her beloved nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and dear friends, especially Jane Said. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 27, at 9.30am for St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment at the Rabat cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Dorothean missions will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thank you to the hospital staff and carers for all the care and love shown towards her.

SIDOTI. On June 25, MELITA aged 87, a much beloved aunt, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss Renato and Louise Cefai, Adriano and Valentina Cefai, Clarissa and Julian Zammit Maempel, cousins, nephews and nieces in Italy and her many friends in Malta and Italy. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, on Monday, June 27, at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

VELLA – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed. Maria, Anne Marie, Antoine and Liz, Gillian and André, Matthew, Julian, Maria and Michela.

