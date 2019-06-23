Obituaries

BUHAGIAR. Tragically, on June 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELISA of Mtarfa, aged 10. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Rachelle, her father Joseph, her sister Sarah, her grandparents Rose and Herman Farrugia and Cecilia Buhagiar, her aunt Cynthia Anne and her fiancé Victor Vella, Louise and her husband Joseph Gatt, Robert Buhagiar and Shaun Buhagiar, her cousins Elaine and Kane, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26, at 2.45pm for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by private burial at Żebbuġ cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. In celebration of Elisa’s colourful life, the family are asking those attending the funeral to wear white and girls, in particular, to wear pink.

CAUCHI. On June 22, JOHN BAPTIST (Jean), aged 93, passed away peacefully at St James Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Frida, his children Noel, Jean Pierre, Maria (Sr Magdalene), Hans, Gerda and Dirk, their respective spouses and partners, his 13 grand-children and eight great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26, at 8am, for Balluta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be cele-brated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Angela House, Guardamangia, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would particularly like to thank the carers and nurses who assisted him during the last months. In celebration of his colourful life, the family are asking those attending the funeral not to wear black.

PALMIER. On June 21, at Karin Grech Hospital, MARCELINE, née Barry, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated herself to her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Albert, her children Albert Palmier and Lorraine Schembri Orland, their spouses Rita and George, her four grandchildren Carl and his wife Charlene, Kevin and his girlfriend Rose, Christopher and Andrew and her great-grandchild Emma. She will forever be remembered in our hearts and minds. The funeral Mass will take place at the church of the Divine Mercy, Naxxar, today, Tuesday, June 25, at 2pm. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASHA. Remembering dear auntie FRANCA on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Her nephews and nieces.

CAUCHI – CONNIE. On the 15th anniversary of her passing away to meet Our Saviour. Those that touch our lives stay in our lives forever. Nancy and Louis.

VELLA – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Maria, Anne Marie, Antoine and Elizabeth, Gillian and Andrè, Matthew, Julian, Maria, Michela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.