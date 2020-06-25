Golden anniversary

ANTHONY BARBARA and EDNA PULLICINO

The marriage between ANTHONY and EDNA took place on June 25, 1970. The ceremony took place at the chapel of St Michael’s Training College of Education, Ta’ Giorni. The late Fr Anthony Sapienza, SJ, officiated. Babette, Sean and Kevin, together with their families wish their parents many more years of good health, happiness and love.

Obituaries

BARTOLO PARNIS. Suddenly, on June 22, MARIVAN (Chou Chou), née Gaffiero, widow of Joe, aged 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Helen, Christine and her husband Roger Walker, Gillian, Theresa and Louise and their respective partners, her grandchildren Karen, Stephie, Sarah, Michelle, David, Dan, Jake, Marcus and Sam; her great-grandchildren Ben, George, Seth, Ally, Reese and Sam; her brothers Claude and his wife Louise, Joe and his wife Joan, her sister Cecilia and her husband Vincent Degaetano, her sister-in-law Pat, numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, June 26, at 8.30am, for St Julians parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Foundation, Floriana, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. On June 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA (Lina) of Birkirkara, widow of Gaetano, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Marlene, widow of Nicholas, her daughters-in-law Doris, widow of her son Antoine and Mary, widow of her son Leonard, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 8am for St Francis of Assisi church, Msida Street, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to St Francis of Assisi church will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On June 23, OLGA née Francica, aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Victor; her children Tanya and her husband Jimmy Calleja, Sandra and her husband Eric Crossley, Joanne and her husband John Schembri, Paul and his wife Mireille and Vincent and his wife Joanne; her ten grandchildren; her sister Lina widow of Joe Muscat and her brother Louis and his wife Mary Rose, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, June 25, at 13.30pm, for Santa Maria parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the carers and all the staff at Hospice Malta, Balzan, especially Carmen Carta for their great dedication.

In Memoriam

CASHA. Remembering dear auntie FRANCA on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Her nephews and nieces.

VELLA – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed. Maria, Anne Marie, Antoine and Liz, Gillian and André, Matthew, Julian, Maria and Michela.

