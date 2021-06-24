Obituary

VASSALLO. On June 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, aged 73, from Rabat, widow of Vincent Vassallo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Etienne and his partner Krista, Annelise and her husband Reuben, her grandchildren Tara and Chloe and their fiancés, her brothers and their spouses, her in-laws and their spouses, her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, June 24, at 3.30pm, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, at 4pm, followed by interment at the Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA. Cherished memories of WILLIAM A., a dear father and grandfather, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GATT – EDDIE GATT, Lt Colonel RMA. Treasured memories of a wonderful father and grandfather, the 27th anniversary of his passing away. Gone but never forgotten, fondly remembered and deeply missed by his children Joanna and Peter and their families.

GRECH SANT – EVELYN. In loving memory on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her children Mariella, Anthony, Joseph, Marietherese, their spouses and grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

ZAMMIT – JOANNA. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister on the third anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. We miss you more than words could ever express. Your husband Alex, your children David and Renee, Ruth and Robert, your grandchildren, your sisters Barbara and Cissa and their respective families. Dear Lord grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.