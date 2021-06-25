Obituaries

GRIMA. On December 27, 2020, MICHAEL of Rabat, widower of Doris née Micallef, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Charlie and his wife Mae, Marianne and her husband Tony, Josette and her husband Lorenzo, Antoinette and her husband Mario, grandchildren Danielle and her husband Stephen, Julian and his wife Betsy, Christian and Andrea, great-grandchildren Elena, Kian, Giulia and Zayn, his brothers, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 26, at Ta’ Ġieżu Franciscan church, Rabat, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn, Qormi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On June 23, at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, JOSEPHINE, from Paola aged 90, passed away peacefully by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Pierre and his partner Soraya, her grandchildren, Jean-Luc, Kane, Kelly and Luis, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, June 25, at 8am, for Christ The King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASHA. Remembering dear auntie FRANCA on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Her nephews and nieces.

VELLA – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed. Maria, Anne Marie, Antoine and Liz, Gillian and André, Matthew, Julian, Maria and Michela.

