Obituary

NAUDI. On June 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, WILFRED, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Irene, née Schranz, his son Nicholas and his wife Monica Abdilla, his daughters Lorraine, wife of Adrian Vella, and Daphne, wife of John Gatt, his treasured grandchildren Rachel, Daniel, Ella, Sarah, Simon and Adam, his brother Herbert, his sister Patricia, wife of Leo Brincat, his sisters-in-law Frances and Frida, his in-laws Anthony Schranz, Joan and Francis Consiglio, Nathalie and John Pace Balzan, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 27, for Balluta parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On June 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, NAZZARENA from Mellieħa, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her beloved nephews and nieces in Malta, England and USA, her great-nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, amongst them the staff and residence of Madonna tal-Mellieħa residential home. The Funeral cortège will be held on Friday, June 28 at 2.15pm from Mater Dei Hospital, to Marija Bambina Parish church, Mellieħa where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji cemetery, Mellieħa. The family would like to thank all the staff of The Day care Unit of Mater Dei Hospital. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PACE ROSS. In loving memory of GEORGE, a beloved husband and father, on the 14th anni-versary of his death. Emily, Michael and Lucienne, David and Yvette, Peter and Mireille.

SCERRI – JOSEPHINE, née Gatt. Loving memories of our beloved mother, today the 13th anniversary of her death. Margaret and John.