Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On June 24, treasuring the memory of CHARLES who went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 60. A loving husband to Marcette and adoring father to Andre, Tiziana and Norvic. He leaves to mourn his loss, his mother Lorenza, his siblings, in-laws, and their respective spouses. His loss is also deeply grieved by his nieces, nephews, innumerable friends and acquaintances. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said, today Friday, June 26, at 3.30pm, at the Rotunda Basilica, Mosta, followed by interment at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate if donations are made to Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BARTOLO PARNIS. Suddenly, on June 22, MARIVAN (Chou Chou), née Gaffiero, widow of Joe, aged 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Helen, Christine and her husband Roger Walker, Gillian, Theresa and Louise and their respective partners, her grandchildren Karen, Stephie, Sarah, Michelle, David, Dan, Jake, Marcus and Sam; her great-grandchildren Ben, George, Seth, Ally, Reese and Sam; her brothers Claude and his wife Louise, Joe and his wife Joan, her sister Cecilia and her husband Vincent Degaetano, her sister-in-law Pat, numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, June 26, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Foundation, Floriana, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On June 19, PAULINE MARY, aged 80, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of the last Sacrament at Casa Arkati, Mosta, after an illness borne with great Christian fortitude. Pauline was the Founding Group Leader of the Mothers Prayers of Msida Circle, a former Secretary of the Salesian Co-operators; and holder of the Gold Cross of the Jerosolemitan Order of St John the Baptist in recognition of her voluntary work done for the Monastery of St Ursula. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved soul mate Joseph D, her treasured and adored sons Bryan and his wife Patricia of Canada, Jonathan and his loving partner Gertrude, her adorable and precious grandchildren Douglas, Robyn, (Canada), Rachel, and Rebecca; her brother Victor, her sister Carmen, her brother Emidio and his wife Carmen of Canada. Her in-laws Wilfrid, Marlene, Albert and his wife Janice, Bernadette and her husband Frank of Australia; her nephews and nieces in Canada and Malta, all her cousins and their spouses and other relatives and people from all walks of life who were touched by Pauline’s positive spirit, love for life and sense of humour. As per her specific wishes, she has donated her remains to the University Medical School for scientific research purposes. No flowers by request but donations to the Osanna Pia Home, Sliema, or any other philanthropic organisation would be appreciated. Thank you, Lord, for an extraordinary lady. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family deeply thank all the staff of the Mater Dei Hospital and all the Management and Staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta, for their dedication, care, and love. Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 27, at 8am, at St Joseph parish church, Msida.

In Memoriam

PACE ROSS. In loving memory of GEORGE, a beloved husband and father, on the 15th anniversary of his death. Emily, Michael and Lucienne, David and Yvette, Peter and Mireille.

SCERRI – JOSEPHINE, née Gatt. Loving memories of our beloved mother, today the 14th anniversary of her death. Margaret and John.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.