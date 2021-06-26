Obituary

BUGEJA. On Friday 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, aged 89, of Lija, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Mariella, her nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, June 26, at 1pm for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal- Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BIANCO. Cherished and unfading memories of KARM, a dear father and husband on the first anniversary of his being called to eternal life. Forever loved, mourned and missed Josette, Marc, Francesca, Matthew and Michaela.

PACE ROSS. In loving memory of GEORGE, a beloved husband and father, on the 16th anniversary of his death. Emily, Michael and Lucienne, David and Yvette, Peter and Mireille.

SCERRI – JOSEPHINE, née Gatt. Loving memories of our beloved mother, today the 15th anniversary of her death. Margaret and John.

Sistina art shop

Fully airconditioned. www.sistinaart.com. Also online shopping. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.