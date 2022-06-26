Obituaries

BUHAGIAR. On June 22, VICTOR, of Qormi, residing in St Paul’s Bay, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Doris, his children Martin and his wife Elaine, Mariella and Norbert, his grandson Christian Vic and granddaughter Martina, his brother and his sister, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 28, at 7.30am, for the collegiate church of St George, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Burmarrad Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On June 24, MIRIAM née Grech, aged 84, a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Philip, her children Gauden and his wife Ann, Joseph Stephen and his wife Marie Louise, her grandchildren Gabriel, Andrew and his wife Davinia, Matthew, Josianne and Daniel, her great-grandson Adam and their partners Joanna, Francesca and Rebecca, her sister Evelyn, spouses of her brothers and sister, nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 28, for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am followed by interment at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. HUGH, on June 25, passed away suddenly, aged 78. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, Patricia née Smith, his daughter Michelle, wife of Ivan Refalo, his son Mark, his grandchildren Roberto and Francesca and her boyfriend Nick D’Alessandro, Mona Mercieca, widow of his brother Vincent, and her children Martin and his wife Caroline and Rachel, wife of Mark Gregory, his sisters-in-law Blanche, widow of Hon Dr Michael Refalo, Cecilia and her husband Peter Camilleri, and Corinne, widow of his brother-in-law Tom, and her husband Joe Gerada, besides other nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 28, at 8.30am. Mass praesente cadavare will be celebrated at the St Julian’s parish church at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BIANCO – KARM. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved husband and father on the second anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Josette and his children, Marc, Francesca, Matthew and Francesca, Michaela and Keith. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

PACE ROSS. In loving memory of GEORGE, a beloved husband and father, on the 17th anniversary of his death. Emily, Michael and Lucienne, David and Yvette, Peter and Mireille.

SCERRI – JOSEPHINE, née Gatt. Loving memories of our beloved mother, today the 16th anniversary of her death. Margaret and John.

Prayer to St Jude

In grateful acknowledgement to God for favours received through the intercession of St Jude.

O Holy St Jude, apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles, near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke you, special patron in time of need, to you I have recourse from the depths of my heart and humbly beg you, whom God has given such great power, to come to my assistance. Help me now in my present and urgent need and grant my earnest petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. St Jude, pray for us and all who honour and invoke your aid. Amen.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory.

J. C. Sliema.

