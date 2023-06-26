In Memoriam

BIANCO – KARM. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved husband and father on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Josette and his children Marc, Francesca, Matthew and Francesca, Michaela and Keith. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

PACE ROSS. In loving memory of GEORGE, a beloved husband and father, on the 18th anniversary of his death. Emily, Michael and Lucienne, David and Yvette, Peter and Mireille.

SCERRI – JOSEPHINE, née Gatt. In loving memory of my mother, today the 17th anniversary of her death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Margaret.

In loving memory of GERTRUDE PACE née BRUNO WATERS of Naxxar, on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Paula, Mariella, Louis and David, their spouses and grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.

Sistina Art Shop

Just arrived! Art materials from renowned brands! Also framing service. www.sistinaart.com