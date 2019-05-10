Obituaries

VELLA. On June 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, NAZZARENA from Mellieħa, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her beloved nephews and nieces in Malta, England and USA, her great-nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, amongst them the staff and residence of Madonna tal-Mellieħa residential home.

The Funeral cortège will be held tomorrow, Friday, June 28, at 2.15pm from Mater Dei Hospital, to Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji cemetery, Mellieħa. The family would like to thank all the staff of the Day care Unit of Mater Dei Hospital. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. On June 26, at Casa Antonia, JOAN, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Roberta and her husband Steve, her son Alan and his wife Sharon and her grandchildren Adam, Benji, Nicholas and Max. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, June 29, and proceeds to St Julian’s parish church for the celebration of Mass præsente cadavere at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of JOHN BONELLO, BChD on his anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his sisters Sylvia and Dorothy and their families.

CATANIA – MARYROSE, née Ventura. Today being the 36th anniversary since her demise. Fondly remembered by her family.

FRENDO. In loving memory of VICTOR FRENDO, LL.D., today the 40th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, his daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

