In Memoriam

CATANIA – MARYROSE née Ventura. Today being the 37th anniversary since her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family.

FRENDO. In loving memory of VICTOR FRENDO, LL.D., today the 41st anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, his daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.