RANSLEY. On May 22, in London, NEVILLE, aged 76, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Penny, his family, friends and the Brothers of the Catenian Association.

The funeral was held in London. A Mass in Neville’s remembrance will be held on Thursday, July 1, at St Julian’s parish church, at 7pm.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. In loving memory of our dear brother JOHN on the anniversary of his tragic demise. His sisters Sylvia and Dorothy and their families.

BUSUTTIL – JOE (Kalepin). A devoted husband and father, remembered with love and greatly missed on the 44th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Violet, Paul and Christine.

FRENDO. In loving memory of VICTOR FRENDO, LLD, today the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, his daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GAUCI – VICTOR, on the first anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Ċettina, his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GRECH. Loving memories of EMANUEL, a dear husband, father and grandfather, tomorrow being the 39th anniversary of his passing away. His wife Maria Evangelista, his children Mary, Philip and Joseph, and their respective spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

