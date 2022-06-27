Obituaries

BALDACCHINO. On Friday, June 24, SAVIOUR, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen and his children Chris and his wife Tanya, and Lydon and his wife Sarah, together with his grandchildren Shaniah and her boyfriend Kyle, Darro and Mila, his siblings and their spouses, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 28, at 2pm, for St Cajetan (San Gejtanu) parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On June 25, HUGH, aged 78, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Patricia née Smith, his daughter Michelle, wife of Ivan Refalo, his son Mark, his grandchildren Roberto and Francesca and her boyfriend Nick D’Alessandro, Mona Mercieca, widow of his brother Vincent, and her children Martin and his wife Caroline and Rachel, wife of Mark Gregory, his sisters-in-law Blanche, widow of Hon Dr Michael Refalo, Cecilia and her husband Peter Camilleri, and Corinne, widow of his brother-in-law Tom, and her husband Joe Gerada, besides other nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 28, at 8.30am. Mass praesente cadavare will be celebrated at the St Julian’s parish church at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of our dear brother JOHN on the anniversary of his tragic demise. His sisters Sylvia and Dorothy and their families.

FRENDO. In loving memory of VICTOR FRENDO, LL.D., today the 43rd anniversary of his demise. His sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, his daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

McQUEEN – ROBERT MCQUEEN, Captain RN, CBE, ADC to HM The Queen. 27 June 2012 – 27 June 2022. My Knight in shining armour. My Braveheart. Nadya.

