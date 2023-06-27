Obituaries

BORG. On June 26, at Apap Institute, Santa Venera, MARY ADELAIDE, aged 83, of Valletta, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rights of Holy Mother Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her siblings Pio and his wife Jane, Imelda and her husband Dominic Galea, Joe and Margaret, Marie, widow of her brother Thomas, nephews and nieces, including Rev. Can Stefan Galea. The funeral cortège leaves Apap Institute tomorrow Wednesday, June 28 at 7.45am, for St Dominic Basilica in Valletta where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the nuns and staff at Apap Institute for their continuous care and dedication.

BUTTIGIEG. On June 25, RICHARD, aged 88, passed away peacefully at St Vincent de Paul Residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved by his wife Violet, his children and their partners Adrian and Nolita, Alex and Josephine, Karen and Albert, his granddaughter Lara, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, in his memory, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

von MÖLL. On June 25, at home, BARRY, aged 83, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Dolores née Vassallo Gatt, his sons Alexis and his wife Tanya, Charles and his wife Ihna, his daughter Georgina and her husband Robin, his eight much-loved grandchildren, his sister Hazel, his many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and nephews and nieces. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, at 9.30am at Holy Trinity church, Sliema.

In memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of our dear brother JOHN on the anniversary of his tragic demise. His sisters Sylvia and Dorothy and their families.

FRENDO. In loving memory of VICTOR FRENDO, LL.D., today the 44th anniversary of his demise. His sons Claude and his wife Maryrose, Stefan and his wife Rosalie, his daughters Marie-Celine and her husband Josie Grech, Annelise Coppini, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

