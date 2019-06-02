Obituaries

LICARI. June 27, at Mater Dei Hos­pi­tal, JOSEPH B, (Ex J L Tobacco Co. Ltd. Com­pany Director), aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Mary, sons Josef and Dorothy, David and Odette, Simon, Stefan and Karen, John and Theresa, daughters Victoria and Mark Cutajar and Lara. Grandchildren Daniel, Andrew, Luke, Zak, Jake, Rebecca, Andrea, Roberta, Kyra, Yana, Enaia and Zea. His brothers Paul and Angele, Edward and Rita, his sisters M’Lourdes, Sr. Helendina, Doris Dionyssopoulos, Ruth Aquilina, Esther and Eric Vella Bonnici, Iris, widow of his late brother Michael, Rosanne, widow of his brother Victor and Marlene, widow of his brother Dino. His sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces. His carer Dina Alburo, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 29, at 8am for St Anne parish church, Marsascala where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Adolorata Cemetery family grave. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank most specially the doctors and dedicated staff at Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On June 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCE, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Carmen, his son Yorick Adam and daughter Oriana Maria and her husband Brian, grandchildren Kyle, Lana and Aaliyah, his brothers, sisters and their families, his wife’s families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 29, for the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am followed by interment at the All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. On Tuesday, June 25, at Casa Antonio, Joan passed away peacefully at the age of 83. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Roberta and her husband Steve, her son Alan and his wife Sharon and her grandchildren Adam, Benji, Nicholas and Max. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 29, for St Julian’s parish church for the celebration of Mass præsente cadavere at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – JOE (Kalepin). Treasured memories of a devoted husband and father on the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Violet, Paul and Christine.

GRECH. Loving memories of EMANUEL, a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the 37th anniversary of his passing away. His wife Maria Evangelista, his children Mary, Philip and Joseph, and their respective spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – JOSEPH, of St Julian’s. A dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 50th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Josephine, his sons Anthony and his wife Rita, Mark and his wife Elaine and grandchildren Michela and Carla.

VASSALLO – LUIS. In loving memory of our beloved eldest brother on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine and Francis and their families.

VELLA – JOSEPH MARY. In loving memory of our dear father and nannu, today being the first anniversary of his death. Mass for the repose of his soul is being said tomorrow, Saturday, June 29 at 5.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Missed by all his family and friends. Happy memories.

VELLA – Wing Commander JOE VELLA RAF. On the first anniversary of his demise fondly remembered by his sisters Marie Vanna and Vivien, his dearest Margaret and all his nieces and nephews.