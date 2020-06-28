Births

SCHEMBRI. On May 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Helena Said and her husband Louis, God’s precious gift of a daughter – CHIARA, a most welcome sister to Lucia and Elisa. Deo gratias et Mariæ. Special thanks to the obstetricians, midwives and all the maternity staff for their dedication and care.

THOMSON–LANZON. OLIVIA JEANETTE, born on June 20, to Alexander and Jeanette at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Scotland. First granddaughter for Philip and Joyce, and Douglas and Louise; first great-granddaughter for Aldo and Lina Portelli and Stewart Thomson.

Obituary

BIANCO. On June 26, CARMELO, aged 63, passed away suddenly comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife, Josette née Martin, his treasured children Marc and Greta, Francesca, Matthew and Francesca, and Michaela and Keith, his brothers and sisters, his mother-in-law Rose Martin, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 29, at 8.15am for Marsascala parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Lija Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A commemorative Mass is being said on July 4, at 12.30pm, at St Julian’s parish church, in memory of PHILIP NAUDI who passed away on April 15. All relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BORG-BARTOLO – In loving memory of ENA, dearest mother and grandmother, today being the first anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her daughters Christine and Patricia, and her grandchildren Hazel, Joseph, Patrick, William and Michael Rafferty. May she rest in peace.

BORG-BARTOLO. Remembering with love our dear sister ENA on the first anniversary of her death. Her brothers, sisters and their families.

BUSUTTIL – JOE (Kalepin). Treasured and everlasting memories of a devoted husband and father especially today the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Violet, Paul and Christine.

GRECH. Loving memories of EMANUEL, a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the 38th anniversary of his passing away. His wife Maria Evangelista, his children Mary, Philip and Joseph, and their respective spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – JOHN. Treasured memories of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Grace, his children Elaine and Adrian, James and Joanna, Alexia and Reuben and his seven grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – LUIS. In loving memory of our beloved eldest brother on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine and Francis and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.