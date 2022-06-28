Obituaries

MARTINELLI INGUANEZ. On June 25, THERESA, left this earthly life to be welcomed into the loving embrace of the Lord. She is sorely missed by her children Louisa and Philip, Isabella and Joseph, Sandro and Anna, Mario and Natalie, Luciano and Carol. Her grandchildren Jeremy and Bernice, Peter and Sam, Benjamin, Mandy and Richard, Christopher and Jenny, Andrew and Samantha, Krii and Roderick, Ryan, Nicholas, Bernard, Daryl and Suzanne, Jonathan, Matthew and her great-grandchildren, Jade and Neil, Ryan, Gianni, Giulio, Emily, Alex, Maxine. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul mortuary, Luqa, today, Tuesday, June 28, at 1pm. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at St Mary’s parish church, Attard at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Mass will be a celebration of mum’s life, so please wear colours in honour of a beautiful woman with a most charming smile. May the Lord embrace her with His infinite love and everlasting peace.

MERCIECA. On June 25, HUGH, aged 78, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Patricia née Smith, his daughter Michelle, wife of Ivan Refalo, his son Mark, his grandchildren Roberto and Francesca and her boyfriend Nick D’Alessandro, Mona Mercieca, widow of his brother Vincent, and her children Martin and his wife Caroline, Rachel and her husband Mark Gregory, his sisters-in-law Blanche, widow of Hon Dr Michael Refalo, Cecilia and her husband Peter Camilleri and Corinne, widow of his brother-in-law Tom and her husband Joe Gerada, besides other nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today Tuesday, June 28, at 8.30am. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the St Julians parish church, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family are unable to have any visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of ENA, dearest mother and grandmother, today being the third anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her daughters Christine and Patricia, and her grandchildren Hazel, Joseph, Patrick, William and Michael Rafferty. May she rest in peace.

DELIA. In loving memory of our dear beloved father, John, on the 11th anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed and in our hearts forever. Patrick, Angela, John and their families.

GRECH. Loving memories of EMANUEL, a dear father and grandfather, today being the 40th anniversary of his passing away. His children Mary, Philip and Joseph, and their respective spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – JOHN. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on his third anniversary to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Grace, his daughter Elaine and her husband Adrian, his son James and his wife Joanna, his daughter Alexia and her husband Reuben and his seven grandchildren Nicholas, Kyle, Julia, Emma, Michael, Sarah and Adam. Forever missed.

VASSALLO – LUIS. In loving memory of our beloved eldest brother on the 28th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine and Francis and their families.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.