Obituary

BORG-BARTOLO. On Friday June 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, ENA, aged 80, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Christine and Patricia, her grandchildren Hazel, Joseph, Patrick, William and Michael, their father Joseph Rafferty, her siblings Albert Huber, Marie Borg Olivier, Anne Fleri Soler, Margaret Huber and Joseph Huber and their spouses, her in-laws Imelda Borg-Bartolo, Victor and Lina Borg-Bartolo and Therese Busuttil, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, July 1, at 2pm, for Balzan Parish Church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

JACCARINI – Fr VICTOR JACCARINI, SJ. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle today the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered in the thoughts and prayers by his family.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a beloved mother and nanna, ADELAIDE, especially today being the 30th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her family.

SAID PULLICINO. Treasured memories of PHILIP on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Tomorrow’s 10am Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of his soul.

