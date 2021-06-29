Obituary

FRENDO. On June 28, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, NAZZARENA, of Qormi and residing in Paola, aged 75, widow of Alphons, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Annmarie and Francesco, Carmen and Anton, Joanna and Joseph, her grandchildren Nicholas, Matthea and Thomas, her brothers and sisters, in-law Charlie and his wife Georgia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Tuesday, June 29, at 2pm, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DeBONO – DAVID GEORGE. In loving memory of our dear father, today the second anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his children Nicolette and her husband Samuel, Rebecca and Jonathan, his beloved grandchildren Martina, Francesca, Edward and Thomas and his great-grandson Myles. Sadly missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day... No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you’re always there. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DeBONO – DAVID. On the second anniversary of his death, always in my daily prayers as a true friend Francis. DeBONO – DAVID GEORGE. Treasured and fond memories of our dear brother on the second anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by Ron, Johanna, Sue and their families.

DeBONO. Remembering treasured memories of DAVID GEORGE Always in our hearts and prayers on his second anniversary in Heaven. Sadly missed with affection by his beloved wife Yvette, his children Nicolette and Sam, Rebecca, Jonathan, his four grandchildren, greatgrandson, relatives and friends. Lord Jesus, grant David eternal rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

JACCARINI – Fr VICTOR JACCARINI, SJ. In sweet and loving memory of our dearest VICTOR, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. In Thy mercy Lord grant him eternal rest.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a beloved mother and nanna, ADELAIDE, especially today being the 32nd anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her family.

SCICLUNA. In loving memory of PAULINE, today being the first anniversary of her meeting the risen Lord. Fondly remembered by all her family and friends.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.