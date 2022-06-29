In Memoriam

DeBONO. In loving memory of DAVID GEORGE today being the third anniversary of his demise. Beautiful treasured memories and always in our hearts. So greatly missed by his beloved wife Yvette, his children Nicolette and Sam, Rebecca and Jonathan, his four grandchildren and great-grandson. Lord Jesus, we ask that you grant our dear David George eternal rest. Amen.

DeBONO – DAVID GEORGE. Treasured and fond memories of our dear brother on the third anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by Ron, Johanna, Sue and their families.

JACCARINI – Fr VICTOR JACCARINI, SJ. In sweet and loving memory of a dear brother and uncle Victor. Today being the eighth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed by all his family.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a beloved mother and nanna, ADELAIDE, especially today being the 33rd anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her family.

