DeBONO. In everlasting memory of DAVID GEORGE, a caring and affectionate husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed away four years ago today. Deeply missed by his wife Yvette, his children Nicolette, Rebecca, Jonathan, his grandchildren Martina, Francesca, Edward, Thomas, his great-grandson Myles, other relatives and friends. May he rest in peace eternally with the Lord in heaven. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today at Tal-Ibraġ parish church at 6.30pm. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

DeBONO – DAVID GEORGE. Treasured and fond memories of our dear brother on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by Ron, Johanna, Sue and their families.

DEBONO – DAVID. Remembering a true friend. Always in my daily prayers. Francis.

JACCARINI – Fr VICTOR JACCARINI, SJ. Loving and unfading memories of a dear brother and uncle on the ninth anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by his brother, sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MELI. In loving memory of our dear mother, PAULINE, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by her sons Silvio and Philip and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a beloved mother and nanna, ADELAIDE, especially today being the 34th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her family.

