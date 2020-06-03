Obituaries

DEPASQUALE. On May 31, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, LAURA, aged 73, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her brother Edward, her sisters Myriam, Eve, Josephine and Antoinette, her brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, June 3, at 1.30pm. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, followed by a blessing on the sanctuary’s parvis. This will then be followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. On June 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, of Paola, residing at Casa San Paolo, St Paul’s Bay, aged 80, passed away peacefully. He went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Sharon and her partner Julian, his grandson Alberto and his girlfriend Marcelle, his brothers and sisters and their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, among them the staff and residents of Casa San Paolo. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, at 1.30pm. Funeral Mass to be said at 2pm at St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn, Qormi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the Mater Dei Hospital staff who took care of him.

SALIBA. On May 30, at John Fawkner Hospital, Melbourne, Australia, SYLVIA née Sansone, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her dear husband Lino and his sister Maria. Sylvia also leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Liliana and Maria, her brother Louis and their respective spouses, her sister-in-law Patricia Salomone, her aunt Lilian Camilleri, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private burial will take place in Melbourne. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SATARIANO. On June 2, at her residence in Tigné, VIVIENNE, of Sliema, widow of Arthur, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Suzanne, Wayne and his wife Nikki, Lee and his wife Alison, her beloved grandchildren Shane, Jade, Shana, Nicky, Leah, Alexander, Jake, Sebastian, Matthew and Benjamin, her brothers and sisters Alfred, Diana, Joan, Brian, Ray, Jennifer, Marian, John and Victoria, her in-laws, all their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves her residence tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, at 9am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHRANZ. On June 2, ALBERT, aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Brenda, his daughters Deborah and her partner James, Alexandra, Kristina and her husband Matthew; his grandchildren Chelsea, Matthew, Naomi, Sienna and Maximilian; his great-granddaughter Ashlyn; his brothers Edward and Renate, Richard, Joseph and Monica, Austin, and his sisters, the late Joan, Maryanne, widow of Gerald, Catherine and Frank; his nephews, nieces, his extended family and friends. In view of current circumstances, a private Mass for immediate family will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, St Julian’s, tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXISA – ARIADNE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Maryanne, Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grand-children and great-grand-children.

BUGEJA – ALBERT. June 3, 1994. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his passing. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mary, his sons Joseph and Monica, Michael and Ans and James and his grandchildren Sean and Sharon. Rest in peace.

CASSAR – EDGAR K.M. Treasured memories of a most beloved father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever loved and missed by his children Minnie, Edgar, Julie, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. May he rest in the peace and joy of the Lord.

