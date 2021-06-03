Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On June 1, JOE, aged 74, of Qrendi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Anne, his children Myriam and her husband John, Renato and his wife Genevieve; his beloved grandchildren Judith, Maria and Francesco; his sisters Mary, Ċettina and her husband Anthony; his nieces; his father-in-law Emanuel, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, June 3, at 2pm, for Santa Marija parish church, Qrendi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA. On June 2, at his residence in Attard, EMANUEL, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Antoinette, his daughters Anne Marie, Lucienne and Rosanne, his son Albert, their spouses, his grandchildren Ralph, Ernest, Kenneth, Sarah, Kurt, Simon, Matthew and Angelica, his great-grandchildren Hugh, Jan and Timothy, his brother Fr Lawrence SJ, his sister Helen, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, June 3, at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, at 2pm. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXISA – ARIADNE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Marguerite, Maryanne, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CASSAR – EDGAR K.M. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and so sadly missed by his children Minnie, Edgar, Julie and his beloved grandchildren David and Angie, in-laws and all the family, relatives and friends. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

PODESTA. In ever loving memory of our dearest BABSY. Time has not erased you from our hearts. Laura and all the family.

ZAMMIT GAUCI – MARIA. Fond and loving memories of a much loved dear aunt, on the 39th anniversary of her meeting with the risen Lord. Myra, David and James.

