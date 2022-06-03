Obituaries

CARUANA. On June 2, MARY ROSE née Gauci, from Swieqi, former chairperson of the Malta Coeliac Association, aged 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Mourning her great loss are her husband Edwin, daughters Sandra and her husband Mario Hyzler, Josianne and her partner Steve Darmanin, her beloved grandchildren Kurt and Rachael, Emma and Simon, Hannah, Maxine, Luke, her great-granddaughters Julia, Emily, Charlotte and Suzannah; her dearest siblings Alice and Oswald Tanti, John and Lilian, Antoine and Judy, Martin and Simone; her in-laws Evelyn and Alfio Azzopardi, Lilian and Victor Pace Moore, Joe and Margaret and Joe Briffa; nephews and nieces; as well as numerous friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, today, Friday, June 3, at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On May 31, DOREEN, née Scicluna, residing in Tal-Ibraġ, aged 74, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Henry, her sons Joe and his wife Svetlana, Ian and his wife Roberta, Chris and his wife Virginie and her treasured grandchildren Sarah, Elisa, Luca, Andrew, Alessia and Mattia. Also mourning her loss are her sister May, her brothers Stephen and his wife Joyce, Joseph and his wife Antoinette, Antoine and his wife Marisa, and Mary, widow of her brother Saviour, her sister-in-law Rita Galea, Marie, widow of her brother-in-law Joseph, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, particularly the Clergy and Lay Community of St Julian’s parish where she served devotedly for many years, as well as Bertha, John, Silvana and Luke Grixti. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 6, at 8.30am, for St Julians parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the Consultant Oncologist and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

AXISA – ARIADNE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Marguerite, Maryanne, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CASSAR – EDGAR K. M. Treasured and unfading memories of a much beloved father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away. He always lives on in our hearts. So fondly remembered by his children Minnie, Edgar, Julie and his grandchildren David and Angie, in-laws, relatives and friends. May he rests forever in the peace and joy of the Lord.

KEENE – MANON. Now we are no longer together, you are loved more than you know, nothing even time will change that in our hearts forever. Dad, mum, Daniel, Zac and Alyce.

