Obituary

AGIUS. On May 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODWIN, aged 91, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved by his wife Mary, his children Christine and her partner Ivan, Joseph and his partner Janice, Adrian and his wife Fabiola, his precious grandchildren Simon, Janice, Andrei, Anthea and their families, his beloved great-grandchildren Riley, Timmy and Kate, his sister Lilian and Kitty widow of Louis Agius, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 5, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks go to the caregivers, nurses and staff at RoseVille Care Home for all their love, care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXISA – ARIADNE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Marguerite, Maryanne, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

KEENE – MANON. Seven years ago we lost you and we lost a part of us too. Always thought of and always loved. Dad, mum, Daniel, Zac and Alyce.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.