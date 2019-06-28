56th Wedding Anniversary

VINCENT ARTHUR HAWKINS and MARY GAETANA CARMEN FENECH

Married at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, on June 4, 1963, with permission of archpriest Sciberras Psaila and by Professor Rudisend Brookes, headmaster St Edward’s College. Love and congratulations from son Joseph and wife Wendy, Francis and wife Joeanne, and grandson Jonathon and fiancée Maryanne.

Golden Wedding

The marriage took place between EMANUEL ATTARD and ANTONIA GAUCI on July 5, 1969 at St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ. Fr Austin Attard OFM Cap. officiated. Congratulations from your son Walter and his wife Silvana, your daughter Heidi, and grandchildren Daniel and Ruth. May the Lord bless you both abundantly and thank you for all your love and care.

Obituaries

AGIUS On Saturday, June 29, JOSEPH, aged 55, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Veronica, his children Omar and Jasmine, his mother Frances and his brother Sandro, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 1 at 1.30pm for Santa Maria parish church, Attard where Mass præsente cadavere will be at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG-BARTOLO. On Friday, June 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, ENA, aged 80, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Christine Borg-Bartolo and Patricia Rafferty, her grandchildren Hazel, Joseph, Patrick, William and Michael, their father Joseph Rafferty, her siblings Albert Huber, Marie Borg Olivier, Anne Fleri Soler, Margaret Huber and Joseph Huber and their spouses, her in-laws Imelda Borg-Bartolo, Victor and Lina Borg-Bartolo and Therese Busuttil, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 1 at 2pm for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Adolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI On Friday, June 28, JOHN, aged 75, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Grace née Dacoutros, his daughter Elaine and her husband Adrian Vella Magri Demajo, his son James and wife Joanna Schembri Bell, his daughter Alexia and her husband Reuben Gatt, his grandsons and granddaughters, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2 at 9am at the Santa Maria Addolorata Chapel, Paola. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their dedicated care. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – MARK. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear son and brother, today the 11th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and so sadly missed by his mother Molly and his brothers Peter, Adrian and Paul and their respective partners, Maria José and Elmira. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. On the 11th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered in my thoughts and prayers. Sylvia. May he rest in peace.

BONETT – MARY. In ever loving memory of our dear mother, today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Stephanie and Bernard, Josianne and Lawrence and grandsons Francesco and Matteo.

There are no goodbyes wherever you are,

You will always be in our heart.

CALLEJA – RINO. Treasured memories of a much-loved brother, on the first anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed by his sister Maria, his brothers and sisters and all the family. Mass for his repose will be said tomorrow, Monday, July 1 at 7pm at the Annunciation chapel, Gudja. Rest in peace.

CURMI. In ever loving memory of our dearly beloved father GEORGE, today being the seventh anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Never forgotten by his children Ann, Michael and Anne, Margaret, Robert and Joanna, Julian and Maureen, Stephen and Edna, his grandchildren Mark, Nicholas, Simon, Paula, Maria, Michael, Alex, Kristina, Andrew, Matthew and Timmy and his great-grandchildren Harry, Sebastian, Emilie and Gianni. Dear Lord, keep him and our dearest mother Rose in Your eternal peace. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

GENOVESE. Cherished memories of PAUL, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GIORDMAINA – CARMEL. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and nannu on the 18th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always remembered by his loving wife Rose, son Mark Anthony and his wife Alessandra, grandson Sergio, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NUNNS – AGNES, née Thomas. In loving and treasured memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 32nd anniversary of her leaving this world. Always loved never forgotten, Doris and Winston, her daughter-in-law Josie in Australia, her grandchildren in Malta and Australia. May she always rest in peace.

SAMMUT – GEORGE (1919-1984). In the 100th year since his birth, we remember our father, a man of great principles, with a wonderful sense of humour and a superb pen. Our love and gratitude always. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

