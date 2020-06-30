Obituaries

ANASTASI. On June 29, MARY, aged 84, passed away peacefully at her residence comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Juliet, widow of Mario, Alfred and his wife Therese, Melissa, widow of Silvio, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AQUILINA. On June 28, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, CARMEL, of Rabat, widower of Mary Anne, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his son Rudolph, his daughter Marilyn and his beloved grandson Justin, his niece Christine Borg Farrugia and her family, and his brother-in-law Paul Scerri. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, June 30, at St Paul’s Collegiate Church, Rabat, at 8.30am, followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ENRIQUEZ. On Wednesday, June 24, Fr VICTOR Enriquez, O.Carm., aged 75, died tragically in the sea just off the Carmelite Priory in Balluta. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers of the Maltese Carmelite Province, his brothers, Fr Mark Enriquez ofm, Joe, John and his wife Josette, Rita, the widow of his brother Emmanuel, his nephews and nieces, Sandra, Adrian, Christian, Johanne, Natasha, Estevan, Brian and David, cousins, grand-nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at the Carmelite Church, Balluta, tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Mass will be transmitted live on the Balluta parish Facebook page. Instead of flowers, please donate to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Moviment Missjunarju Ġesù fil-Proxxmu. May God grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On Monday, June 29, PAWLINA, widow of John, aged 93, passed away peacefully at her residence in Qormi comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children George and his wife Irma, Salvu and his wife Wilhelmina, Frans and his wife Bessy, her daughter-in-law Mary, widow of her son Joey, Charlie and his wife Mary, Mary and her husband Frank Gatt, and Twanny. She also leaves to mourn her sister Marija, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, family and friends. A funeral cortège leaves her home today, Tuesday, June 30, at 3pm for the Collegiate Church of St George in Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. Donations to Dar Bjorn would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – MARK. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear son and brother, today the 12th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and so sadly missed by his mother Molly and his brothers Peter and his wife Maria José, Adrian and Elmira and Paul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI – MARK. On the 12th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered in my thoughts and prayers. Sylvia. May he rest in peace.

BONETT – MARY. Cherished memories of a caring mother and grandmother today being the 12th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Stephanie and Bernard, Josianne and Lawrence and grandsons Francesco and Matteo.

Quickly and quietly came the call,

Your sudden departure shocked us all.

Only we who have lost can tell,

The loss of our loved one without farewell.

Your life was full of loving deeds,

Forever thoughtful to all our needs.

Today, tomorrow and our whole life through,

We will always love and cherish you.

GENOVESE. Cherished memo-ries of PAUL, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GIORDMAINA – CARMEL. Trea-sured and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather today, being the 19th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts and prayers, his wife Rose, son Mark Anthony and his wife Alessandra and grandson Sergio. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT – GEORGE (1919-1984). We remember our father, a man of great principles, with a wonderful sense of humour and a superb pen. Our love and gratitude always. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

