Obituary

RANSLEY. On May 22, in London, NEVILLE, aged 76, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Penny, his family, friends and the Brothers of the Catenian Association. The funeral was held in London. A Mass in Neville’s remembrance will be held tomorrow, Thursday, July 1, at St Julian’s parish church, at 7pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – MARK. On the 13th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered in my thoughts and prayers. Sylvia. May he rest in peace.

BONETT – MARY. In everlasting memory and love of our dear mother, who was taken away from us for her eternal rest 13 years ago today. Never forgotten by her daughters Stephanie and Bernard; Josianne and Lawrence and her beloved grandsons Francesco and Matteo. Please think of her and pray with us. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI. In everlasting memory of my dear father GEORGE who was called to eternal life nine years ago today. A caring grandfather to Simon and his wife Michelle and to Michael and his wife Erica and great-grandfather to Sebastian, Jeremy and Alexander. So loved and so missed. Lord, grant him and my beloved mother ROSE eternal peace. Margaret.

GENOVESE. Cherished memories of PAUL, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

SAMMUT – GEORGE (1919-1984). We remember our father, a man of great principles, with a wonderful sense of humour and a superb pen. Our love and gratitude always. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

