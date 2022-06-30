Obituary

PERICI. On June 28 at Dar tal-Kleru, Fleur-de-Lys, peace­fully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, The Rev. Can. FRANCIS PERICI, aged 89, joined his beloved parents Giuseppe and Emanuela née Calascione and all his siblings Joseph, Maria, Therese and John in the loving arms of Our Lady of Victories to whom being Senglea-born, he was deeply devoted. He leaves to mourn his loss his nephews and nieces Maria and Walter Bonnici; Joseph and Catherine Perici Calascione; Victoria Perici and Michael Mallia; Joseph and Rita Bonello; Irene and Stephen Forster; Charles and Annabelle Bonello; Alex and MayAnne Perici Calascione and Lawrence and Anna Maria Bonello and their families; his sister-in-law Yvonne Perici Calascione; his brethren of the Chapter of Saint Paul’s Shipwreck Collegiate parish church, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, June 30, at 8.30am. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the St Paul’s Shipwreck Collegiate parish church, Valletta, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. May the Almighty, who he has faithfully served as a priest for the past 63 years, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT – MARY. On the 14th anniversary of her death to be with the Lord, we her daughters Stephanie and Bernard, Josianne, and Lawrence, as well as her nephews Francesco and Matteo, of whom she was very fond of, remember and adore our wonderful mother. A prayer is solicitated.

Time slips by and life goes on,

but from our hearts you are never gone.

We think about you always,

We talk about you too.

We have so many memories but we wish we still had you.

GENOVESE. Treasured memories of PAUL, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of our father GEORGE, today the 38th anniversary of his death. Always thankful for your wit, your wisdom and your solid principles. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

