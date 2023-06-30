Obituary

DEGIOVANNI. On May 8, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, England, JOSEPH, a pioneer in paediatric cardiology, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is survived by his wife Josette, three children Claudia, Mark and Daniela, and eight grandchildren. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Madonna tal-Karmnu church, Triq it-Torri, Balluta, on Monday, July 3 at 8.30am, followed by private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if, instead of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are made in loving memory of Joe. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT – MARY. Loving and unfading memories of a dear mother on the 15th anniversary of her untimely demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Stephanie and Bernard, Josianne and Lawrence, Francesco and Matteo. We were never ready for you to leave dear mum.

MICALLEF GRIMAUD – ALVINO. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the first anniversary of his death. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Juanita, sons André and Pierre and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.