Golden Wedding Anniversary

EMMANUEL PACE and NINETTE VELLA

The marriage took place on June 4, 1970, at St John of The Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Best wishes and many blessings from their children, Glorianne, Fiona, Natasha, Lisa and James, their spouses and partners, and their grandchildren Benjamin, Amani and Ilyas.

Obituaries

DARMANIN. On June 2, BRIAN, of Sliema, aged 67, went to meet the Risen Christ. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rosanne, his sister Veronica and her husband Manuel Cauchi, his nephews Daniel and Mark, his father-in-law Victor Galea, his sister-in-law Silvana and her husband Alexander Arena, his niece Jessica and her boyfriend Matthew, numerous cousins and friends, particularly from the Lions Club, Sliema, and Licata and the sailing community of the Royal Malta Yacht Club and the Malta Cruising Club. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, June 5, at 9am, at Stella Maris parish centre, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA. On June 2, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, MARY ROSE, widow of Guido, aged 88, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her children, Anna and her husband Charles Galea, Mark and his wife Helen; her grandchildren, Marie Dominique, David and his wife Erika, Mark Jr and his fiancée Giulia, Keith and Kevin, and her great-grandchildren. In view of current circum-stances, a private Funeral Mass, strictly for immediate family, will be held tomorrow, Friday, June 5, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SATARIANO. On June 2, at her residence in Tigné, VIVIENNE, née Debono, of Sliema, widow of Arthur, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Suzanne, Wayne and his wife Nikki, Lee and his wife Alison, her beloved grand-children Shane, Jade, Shana, Nicky, Leah, Alexander, Jake, Sebastian, Matthew and Benjamin, her brothers and sisters Alfred, Diana, Joan, Brian, Ray, Jennifer, Marian, John and Victoria, her in-laws, all their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves her residence today, Thursday, June 4, at 9am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His family.

BARTOLO. In loving memory of HELLA JEAN, a dearly loved friend. Forever in our thoughts. Mariella and Madeleine.

BRIFFA – Major ALFRED BRIFFA, MBE, ED, Ost.J. In ever loving memory of a wonderful father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed. Edward, Joanna and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. Remembering with love our dearest AGNES, née Spiteri, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Her husband Joseph J., her children Stefan, Katya and husband Bernard Bezzina, Alexei and her grandchildren Jan and Mattia besides other relatives and friends.

PACE – ANTHONY (ex-foreman, Water Works Department), today the 61st anniversary of his death at the tragedy of the Ta’ Qali reservoir. Unfaded memories. His son Mario and his wife Julia.

ZAMMIT GAUCI – MARIA. Cherished memories of a very dear aunt on the anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. John, Myra, David and James.

