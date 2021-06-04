In Memoriam

ANASTASI – JOE. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. His family. Rest in peace.

BARTOLO. In loving memory of HELLA JEAN, a dearly loved friend. Forever in our thoughts. Mariella and Madeleine.

BRIFFA – Major ALFRED BRIFFA. In ever loving memory of a wonderful father and grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed. Edward, Joanna, their families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTHONY (ex-foreman, Water Works Department), today the 62nd anniversary of his death at the tragedy of the Ta’ Qali reservoir. Unfaded memories. His son Mario, his wife Julia and family.

PODESTA. In ever-loving memory of our dearest BABSY. Time has not erased you from our hearts. Laura and all the family.

Sistina art shop

Fantastic products for artists! www.sistinaart.com. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.