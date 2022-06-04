In Memoriam

ANASTASI – JOE. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ARRIGO AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of my dear sister EVELYN, on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sister Doris and Vince Muscat, nephews, nieces and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BARTOLO. In loving memory of HELLA JEAN a dearly loved friend. Forever in our thoughts. Mariella and Madeleine.

BRIFFA – Major ALFRED BRIFFA MBE, ED, O st J (1916-2005). In ever-loving memory of a wonderful father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed. Edward, Joanna and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTHONY (ex-foreman, Water Works Department), today the 63rd anniversary of his death at the tragedy of the Ta’ Qali reservoir. Unfaded memories. His son Mario, his wife Julia and family.

PODESTÀ. In loving memory of BABSY. Departed 18 years ago, but always in our thoughts and prayers. Laura and all the family.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.