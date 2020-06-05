Obituaries

DARMANIN. On June 2, BRIAN of Sliema, aged 67, went to meet the Risen Christ. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rosanne, his sister Veronica and her husband Manuel Cauchi, his nephews Daniel and Mark, his father-in-law Victor Galea, his sister-in-law Silvana and her husband Alexander Arena, his niece Jessica and her boyfriend Matthew, numerous cousins and friends, particularly from the Lions Club, Sliema and Licata and the sailing community of the Royal Malta Yacht Club and the Malta Cruising Club. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, June 5, at 9am, at Stella Maris parish centre, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA. On June 2, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, MARY ROSE, widow of Guido, aged 88, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her children, Anna and her husband Charles Galea, Mark and his wife Helen; her grandchildren, Marie Dominique, David and his wife Erika, Mark Jr and his fiancée Giulia, Keith and Kevin, and her great-grandchildren. In view of current circumstances, a private Mass, strictly for immediate family, will be held today, Friday, June 5, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – MARY, of Valletta, residing at Fleur-de-Lys, aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marco and his wife Jackie, Joe and his wife Patricia, Anna Marie and her husband Jesmond, her grandchildren Mikela, Paolo, Sam, Nicola, Marianna and Matthew. She will also be missed by her brother Alfred and his wife Norma, her siblings-in-law Mary Rose, Vince and Carmen, Mario and Nathalie, Polly, Tania and Paul, Joe and Lucia, her uncle, relatives and friends, especially Ellery. The funeral cortège will depart from Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, June 5, at 1pm. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm at St Venera parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TEUMA. On June 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERTA, of St Venera, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be remembered by her nephews and nieces Marisa and her husband Alfred, Victor and his wife Antida, Rosanne and her husband Lino, Lina, Rita and her husband John, Albert and his wife Miriam, Doreen and her husband Joseph and Marianne, her great-nephews and nieces Colin and his wife Claire and their children Allen and Neil; Mary Claire, Natasha, Nicole and her husband Chris and their son Luke; Christian, Raquel and her son Matteo and her fiancé Hulkol, Ritienne, Matthew, Samuel, Carl and his wife Jessica, Daniel and his fiancée Lara, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 6, at 8am, for St Francis church, Villambrosa, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at the Divine Mercy Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – Chev. OSWALD ARRIGO, 5.6.1974. Always lovingly remembered today on the 46th anniversary of his death, by his son, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal peace.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, MARCELLE, née Coppini, on the third anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her family. We love you and miss you. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

