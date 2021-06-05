Obituary

VASSALLO. On June 4, at his residence, JOSEPH, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Anne, his children Romina and her husband Joseph, Karl and his wife June, Mark and his wife Michelle, Steve and his wife Bobby, Maria and her husband David, his grandchildren Nigel, Tommy, Robin, Adam and Max, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 7, at 1.30pm, for St John’s parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – Chev. OSWALD ARRIGO, 5-6-1974. Cherished memories of my dear father today the 47th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and always in my prayers. George.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HUGH, a beloved husband and father, on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Forever remembered by Monica and Peter.

